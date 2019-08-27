Southside Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,871 Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Southside Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.06. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGYR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.