Southside Capital LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Southside Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 2.6% of Southside Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southside Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,888,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $332.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

