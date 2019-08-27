Southside Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Southside Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 2.2% of Southside Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Southside Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 137.5% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,495,000 after buying an additional 204,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

