Southside Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First National in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXNC remained flat at $$20.50 on Tuesday. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

