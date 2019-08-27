SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 848,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 276,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 122,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,118. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

