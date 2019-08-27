SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.81

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 5840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

