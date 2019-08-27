SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.11

Shares of SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and traded as low as $125.00. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 20,809 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.10.

About SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

