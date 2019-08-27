Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,801,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,896,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,059,000 after buying an additional 267,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 264,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,933. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

