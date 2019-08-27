SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0006 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. SPINDLE has a market cap of $2.05 million and $21,788.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00893296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003947 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003661 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.