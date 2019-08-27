SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $42,011.00 and $198.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

