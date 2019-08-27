Stellus Capital Investment Corp Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,835. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

