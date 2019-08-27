Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Down 42.5% in August

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 601,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1,658.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,355. The company has a market cap of $819.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.57. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

