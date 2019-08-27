Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,285 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6,324.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 140,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.33.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

