Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 15,065 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 2,983,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,094,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

