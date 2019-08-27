Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,289 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,342,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3,336.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 683,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,677. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

