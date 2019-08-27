Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 994,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,013,243.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

