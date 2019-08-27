Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 117,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,222.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $512,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

