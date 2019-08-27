Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Thomas B. Nusz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OMP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,025. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $500.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

