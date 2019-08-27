Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,401,376,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $716,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,363,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,562. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

