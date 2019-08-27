Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Unilever by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE UN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. 189,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

