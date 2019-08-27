Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 2,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

