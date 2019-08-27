Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 289,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 498,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 34,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.