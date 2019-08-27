Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,295,000 after buying an additional 183,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 198,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 576,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

