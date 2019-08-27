TaaS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $385.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008645 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $385.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00249388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.01304434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

