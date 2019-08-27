Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.43, 2,355,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,599,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $59,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.