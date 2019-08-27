Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 7,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

