Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.58

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.58 and traded as low as $164.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 77,240 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

