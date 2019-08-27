Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE TME traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 7,402,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,465. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 62.92. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,946,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,090,000 after buying an additional 1,440,595 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,464,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 936,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after buying an additional 789,610 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

