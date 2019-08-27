Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Tennant has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Tennant stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $941,905.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,321,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $289,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,174 shares of company stock worth $3,198,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNC. TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

