TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 48.9% in August

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,481. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.