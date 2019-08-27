Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 176,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

