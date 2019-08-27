Tezos 1-Day Volume Tops $8.54 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00011081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.68. Tezos has a market cap of $747.62 million and $8.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

