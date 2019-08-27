TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TFSL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.63 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.50%.

In other TFS Financial news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.