The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 100,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 345.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 180,672 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

NYSE KO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 253,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,412.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.