Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

