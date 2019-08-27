Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,100 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 466.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pure Storage by 87.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

PSTG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 121,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,351. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

