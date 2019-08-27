Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,702.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 262.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,894. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

