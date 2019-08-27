Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

