Titan Capital Management LLC CA Takes $52,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

