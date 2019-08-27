Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 1,098,200 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TTNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 245,565 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,237. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 352.17% and a negative return on equity of 412.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

