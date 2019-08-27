Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We like the company’s continuing momentum in the healthcare business and successful selling season in Prime Fitness business. We liked Management’s confidence around addressing the Nutrisystem issues. We maintain our Buy rating and lower our 12-month $24 based on lower estimates and the company’s lower trading multiple.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after purchasing an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 850.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 681,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

