TokenStars (TEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. TokenStars has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016672 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

