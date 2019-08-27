Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,075.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,916.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,897.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,828.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

