Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.16. The stock had a trading volume of 242,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,887. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.