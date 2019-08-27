Total Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. 1,396,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,875. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

