Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 264,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TOWR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,821. Tower International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International in the first quarter worth $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 322.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 3.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

