Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 15,094 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 577,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 106,421 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 134,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 66,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,392,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,009. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

