Towerpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,273,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

