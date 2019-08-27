Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,705 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,417,000 after acquiring an additional 564,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,998,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716,373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 25,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,276. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

