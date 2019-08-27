TP Group (LON:TPG) Trading Down 1.1%

TP Group PLC (LON:TPG)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.09), 170,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 399,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.65.

TP Group Company Profile (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a specialist services and engineering company, provides integrity solutions and through-life support for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors worldwide. It operates in two business units, Engineering and Technology (TPG Engineering) and Consulting and Programme Services (TPG Services).

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.